Knights and Dragons Take Over Green Acres Corn Maze This Year

You can always tell when fall season is upon us, by the return of the Green Acre Corn. All the fun is back in 2025 for year number fourteen.

The maze opens up this year on Saturday, September 20th, 2025, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Green Acre Corn Maze Facebook page shared a couple of photos (a picture of the map and an aerial photo), along with a caption that read:

Hello Casper!

We are excited to share our 2025 maze design.

Be ready to get LOST in a magical maze with a dragon, knight, and castle! Again, we are excited to share a fun fall season with you. We will keep you updated with more amazing things to come on the farm!

Mark your calendars for September 20th-November 2nd!

Get our free mobile app

There are several attractions to enjoy at Green Acres Corn Maze this season, including:

​ Corn Maze

Paintball

Gemstone Mining

Petting Farm

Jumping Air Pillow

Hay Bale Maze

Corn Pit

Apple Blaster

Barrel Train

Tractor Ride

Pumpkin Carts

Pumpkin Sales (beginning in October)

Make sure you visit the Green Acres Corn Maze website and Facebook page for hours of operation and any other pertinent information.

Get ready to have some family-friendly fun as the fall season begins.

DJ Nyke's Restaurant Wishlist for Casper Locations Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke