Heartbreak and Hope: Casper Woman Loses Home, Community Responds

Tragedy struck Thursday evening (October 2nd, 2025), when a house fire destroyed the home of a local Casper woman.

The house, which belonged to Charity, a cashier at the west side Walmart location, was lost, as were several of her pet cats. She is currently in Denver, recovering from second and third degree burns, according to a recent Facebook update posted by the Walmart Casper - Cy Ave.

A fundraiser has been setup for Charity, that has already raised just under $12,500 of the $15,000 goal at the time of this article. The GoFundMe for Charity can be found by clicking here.

The original Walmart Facebook post (see below), stated:

We’re asking for your support to help Charity and her family begin to rebuild their lives after this loss. Every donation will go directly toward essentials like housing, clothing, food, and medical expenses as they try to recover from this tragedy.

