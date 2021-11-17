Here’s the Route for This Year’s Christmas Parade & Celebration in Downtown Casper

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Casper and there are only a few more sleeps before this year's Christmas Parade and Celebration in Downtown Casper, taking place on Saturday, November 27.

The Casper Police Department has released the route for this year's festivities and it should be a relatively simple one to follow.

As notated, the parade will begin at the David Street Station and will head east on 2nd street past David Street, Center Street, Wolcott Street, and Durbin Street, before ending at 2nd and Beech Street.

There will be reserved parking and viewing spots for individuals with disabilities and it's important to note that there will be NO PARKING on 2nd street from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on that day.

This year's parade theme is 'Christmas at the Movies' and it certainly will be. We're hoping to see Ralphie, The Grinch, Buddy the Elf and more!

Most importantly, we hope to see you there. Christmas in Casper is our favorite time of the year and this year, in addition to the Christmas Parade, the David Street Station will also be lighting the Community Christmas Tree.