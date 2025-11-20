New Building, Same Spot: Homax Gas Station Celebrates Grand Reopening

If you remember the old Homax Conoco Stop-N-Go gas station on CY Avenue, it has an all new, completely different building and today (Thursday, November 20th, 2025), is their grand opening celebration.

The new HX Station convenience store had it's soft opening a couple of days ago, but today is the official grand opening. All day long the store will be giving free food samples from their kitchen, including everything from breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hamburgers and cookies.

Still located at 519 South Poplar Street, the new store now also features liquor shed. The hours are 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and 6:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

I remember when I first moved back to Casper, a family introduced me to their hamburgers. Of course I was skeptical at first, but I was pleasantly surprised at the taste and quality of their kitchen and menu, which now is even more extensive.

Check out these photos of the new HX Station, both inside and out.

