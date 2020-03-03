I-80 Closure to Extend into Late Tuesday Following Deadly Pileups

A 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming is set to remain closed well into Tuesday night following a pair of pileups involving roughly 140 vehicles which resulted in dozens of injuries and three deaths.

All lanes of I-80 are shut down between Rawlins and Laramie. The westbound lanes are expected to reopen sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight Tuesday, while the eastbound lanes should reopen between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Further west, in the area where the crash occurred, the eastbound lanes between Exit 187 and Exit 111 are expected to remain closed until between 10 p.m. and midnight.

The eastbound lanes from Utah to Flaming Gorge Way, just west of Rock Springs, are under a rolling closure with the same estimated reopening period.

And the westbound lanes between the I-25 junction in Cheyenne and Laramie are under the same rolling closure, with the same estimated reopening period.

Further details about the crashes, which occurred Sunday afternoon, have not been released.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.