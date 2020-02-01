I-80 Eastbound Closed Across Much of Wyoming

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed across hundreds of miles of southern Wyoming early Saturday due to winter conditions, with the closure expected to continue into the evening.

Between Evanston and Rawlins, the eastbound lanes were expected to remain closed until between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, according to WYDOT. The westbound lanes along that stretch were open and generally in good condition.

However, from Walcott Junction east of Rawlins to Cheyenne, all lanes of I-80 were closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds which posed an extreme blow over risk.

Some parts of I-80 had black ice. Advisories in southeast Wyoming included dangerous winds, a slick road surface and blowing snow.

A crash was reported in the Elk Mountain area, just east of Walcott Junction, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, blocking the westbound lanes of I-80.

For the latest road conditions and closure information, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.