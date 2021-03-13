UPDATED: Multiple Wyoming Highways Closed Due to Winter Weather Conditions

UPDATED: 8:52 p.m.:

I-25 is now closed between Cheyenne and Casper.

UPDATED: 8:26 p.m.:

Road Closure for I-25 has now extended to Glendo. It is now closed from Cheyenne to Glendo.

US 30 from Rock Springs to Cheyenne is closed.

US 85 from Cheyenne to Newcastle is closed.

US 87 from Cheyenne to Midwest is closed as well.

UPDATED:

I-25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is now closed due to Winter Weather Conditions

*****

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has began issuing travel advisories as a blanket of snow begins to fall across Wyoming.

I-80 from Rock Springs to Cheyenne is currently closed due to Winter Conditions.

US 287 from Laramie to Jackson is also currently closed.

WY 220 from Pathfinder to Casper is currently closed as well.

As of right now, Interstate 25 is still open, but WYDOT is advising No Unnecessary Travel between Chugwater and Casper via I-25.

Similarly, I-80 between Exit 359 and Exit 370 in Cheyenne also has No Unnecessary Travel advisories.

Additionally, there are no unnecessary travel advisories in place for US 20, from Casper to Douglas. Instances of black ice have been reported as well.

US 26, from Riverton to Wheatland has a No Unnecessary Travel advisory.