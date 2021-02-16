Jeffree Star Mentions His Wyoming Move To Intro Latest Make-up Review Video

Wyoming's latest celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star, has been absent from our presence for the last few weeks. He's a had a lot on his plate with a new make-up launch, getting a new puppy and adding a brand new, custom pink, Rolls Royce Cullinan, to his already fabulous supercar collection. .

In Star's latest YouTube video, posted on Valentines Day (February 14th, 20201), he's reviewing the vegan and cruelty-free make-up, E.L.F. Mint Melt collection. Before starting off his review, at about the 1-minute mark, he sprinkled in a little of what's been going on his life, including losing seven out of ten fingernails to different excursions he's undertaken since moving to Casper.

Jeffree has already shipped a couple of his vehicles to the Cowboy State, but not all of them. While I personally don't blame him for not bringing more of the rear wheel drive sports cars here, because let's face it, they wouldn't do well in the winter, here's to hoping he does bring the new Rolls Royce here. After all, it is considered a sports utility wagon and it is the luxury car brand's first all wheel drive vehicle. Check out the video below of the sweet new ride.