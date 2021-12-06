Jeffree Star Celebrates One Year of Living in Casper, Wyoming

Wyoming is a place like none other. While we often like to think our little slice of heaven is a secret, more and more people find out daily why we love it so much here. Even big name celebrities have taken notice to the wonders of our state, and not just the tourist traps like Jackson Hole. One such celeb, make-up mogul and YouTube star, Jeffree Star even decided to make Casper his home.

Jeffree shared some photos taken right here in the Cowboy State to his official Twitter account, over the course of the last year, along with a caption that read:

Happy ONE year anniversary since I officially moved to #Wyoming and started the #StarYakRanch

Life is all about finding your true purpose, learning and constantly growing… 2021 has taught me so much about myself.. and I am forever grateful.

It has been almost a year since I had the pleasure to sit down with Jeffree face-to-face and discuss things like his many local business ventures (some of which have already come to fruition, like Star Yak Ranch), and why he choose Casper as his new home.

Jeffree Star's Hidden Hills Mansion Jeffree Star's Mansion in Hidden Hills California