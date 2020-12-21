Jeffree Star Is Back And Showing Casper His Style [PHOTOS]

The newly self-crowned "Queen of the Mountains" is back in Ghost Town and showing us all kind of style. Jeffree Star is once again back in his Casper, Wyoming home.

If you haven't had a chance to check out Star's latest YouTube, see it in all its glamour and gloriousness below.

If you haven't had a chance to check out interview with Jeffree, see it below. We had the chance to talk about why he choose Casper for his second home, some future Wyoming business endeavors, some new products you can look forward to and his generous $25,000 donation to our annual Stuff The Van toy drive.