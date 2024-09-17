Learn Your History With the Natrona County Library’s ‘Genealogy Workshop’

If you ever wanted know about your family history and/or lineage, the Natrona County Library has a free workshop for you.

The official Genealogy Resources: What Your Library Can Do For You Facebook event page states:

Join us for our September Genealogy Workshop on Thursday, September 19th, at 6:30 PM. Kellie Humphries, Adult Services Specialist at the Natrona County Library, will guide you through the many ways the Library can assist with your genealogy research. Whether you're just starting out or looking to break through a brick wall in your family history, this workshop will provide valuable resources and strategies to help you uncover your roots. This event is offered in partnership with the Natrona County Genealogical Society, and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 577.7323. We look forward to helping you on your genealogical journey!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Thursday, September 19th, 2024 | Begins at 6:30 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library: 307 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601 - Crawford Room

COST: Free!

For more details about this event and other upcoming events at the Natrona County Library, visit their official website here.

