Lindsey Stirling & ‘Walk Off the Earth’ Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

Multitalented performer, Lindsey Stirling is coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, August 25th, 2023.

Lindsey is Stirling is a violinist, dancer and songwriter. Other than her numerous live performances, which are often choreographed violin performances with dance, she also posts music videos to her official YouTube channel, which she created back in 2007

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the concert announcement this morning (Monday, March 20th, 2023), with a photo and a caption that read:

Casper, WY! LINDSEY STIRLING and Walk Off the Earth are heading our way on Friday, August 25th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. 🎻

Check out the videos below of some of Lindsey Stirling's most awesome performances.

