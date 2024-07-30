LOOK: An Extremely Rare Astronomical Event Photographed in Wyoming

It's not an everyday occurrence to see not one, not two, not even three, but four of the brightest objects in the night sky being visible at the same time and in the same picture.

Earlier this morning, the four objects were photographed together.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook shared the awesome photo along with a caption that read:

We had a rare astronomical event early this morning. Four of the brightest objects in the night sky were close to each other. The most obvious one is the moon, in it's waning crescent phase. The object on the bottom left is the planet Jupiter, the 3rd brightest. The bottom right is the star Aldebaran, a red giant star in the constellation Taurus, the 22nd brightest. And finally, on the top right, is the planet Mars, the 19th brightest.

Get our free mobile app

The top ten brightest natural objects in the sky, which can be viewed with the naked eye are:

The Sun The Moon Venus Jupiter Sirius Canopus Alpha Centauri AB Arcturus Vega Capella

There are other objects that can be seen with the naked eye. Man-made objects like NASA's International Space Station, as well as artificial satellites. There other natural objects like comets and supernovae.

This morning's event was still a truly awesome sight to behold.

Enchanting Wyoming Castle is a Fairytale Come True Have you ever wanted to own your own castle? Well, you don't even need to leave Wyoming to make that fairytale come true.