Lookout Casper–Back to School Carnival at David Street Station this Wednesday!

It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year. You know our sweet summer is nearly gone when the kids go back to school. Luckily there’s one last hoorah on Wednesday to celebrate before the start of the school year.

Presented by Erin M. Prach, DDS, the Back to School Carnival is going to be at David Street Station on August 31st between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

According to David Street Station’s website, there will be “SO many exciting activities” for families to enjoy including:

Inflatable Skee Ball

Northern Ice Snow Cones

Papa’s Pork Chop Food Truck

Rialto Soda Fountain Popcorn & Cotton Candy

Oil City Beer Homemade Soda

Face Painting

Lawn Games

Crafts

& more!

