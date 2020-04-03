Casper Mayor Steve Freel on Friday said Casper Events Center is being prepared for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freel said the move was proactive and said officials don't anticipate the "immediate or guaranteed use.

"We're not waiting around," Freel said.

The events center has sufficient electrical capacity, restroom facilities and room for patients and healthcare workers, safety personnel and sufficient storage for medical supplies, Freel said.