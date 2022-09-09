According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper.

According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt.

Creek Highway (WYO 254), drove around the road closure barricades and tried to drive over the recently installed in-place forms atop the bridge, located near the junction with West Yellowstone Highway (U.S. 20).

An initial inspection this morning revealed damage to one of the structure's diaphragms, essentially a laterally placed beam that joins girders together, providing stiffness and strength to the bridge. Damage was also done to many of the in-place metal forms.

WYDOT's bridge department will need to inspect the bridge to determine if there is any structural damage. It's anticipated that the inspection will take place next week.

At this time, there has been no dollar amount given to the damage nor has there been any estimation of how long these repairs will delay the overall project which was set to be completed by the end of November.

The driver of the pickup escaped uninjured. Please obey posted closures and other hazard warning signs and don't try to run around or through construction areas.

