Natrona County Emergency Management Hosting 4th Annual Emergency Response Expo

Coming up this September, local residents of all ages can learn and engage with our first responders in the Eastridge Mall parking lot.

A press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office POI, Kiera Hett, states:

Natrona County Emergency Management invites our community to the 4th Annual Emergency Response Expo on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Eastridge Mall in the south parking lot.

Hosted in recognition of National Preparedness Month, the Emergency Response Expo is a free, community event designed to promote awareness and education surrounding emergency preparedness. Citizens of all ages are encouraged to attend and engage with local public safety professionals, explore response equipment, and learn more about how agencies throughout Natrona County prepare for and respond to critical incidents.

The event will feature displays of law enforcement vehicles, fire apparatus, emergency medical services equipment, and other response tools. Attendees will also have the opportunity to observe live demonstrations and meet their local first responders.

“The Emergency Response Expo offers a valuable opportunity for the public to gain insight into the coordinated efforts of our emergency response community,” said Michael Cavalier, Emergency Management Coordinator. “We encourage residents to attend, ask questions, and build connections with the professionals who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our county.”

Natrona County Emergency Management takes a proactive role in potential disasters and emergencies, either natural or man-made, for the purposes of the preparedness, response, recovery, mitigation, and security of Natrona County.

