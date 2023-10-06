Natrona County Arrest Log (10/05/23 – 10/06/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Mckayla Wright, 19 - Failure to Comply
- Holli Upton, 45 - Criminal Warrant
- Leland Bowles, 58 - Courtesy Hold
- Thomas Pedersen, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Jordan Suess, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jakob Klinger, 22 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Marijuana - Possession, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less
- Harry Hamm, 51 - Failure to Appear, Petit Larceny - 1st Offense, No Valid Driver's License
- Deangela Picek, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Tylor Stewart, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Chad Stewart, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Amber Harris, 39 - Failure to Appear, Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance, No Vehicle Registration
