Natrona County Arrest Log (10/06/23 – 10/09/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dallas Muller, 21 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Lanny Wilson, 27 - Failure to Comply

Jada Staggs, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Kelly Allen, 35 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less

Justin Kethman, 52 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Possession of Controlled Substance - SCH I or II, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Ryelan Sjostrom, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Guy Lucero, 60 - Public Intoxication

Matthew Maczuga, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jessica Anderson, 26 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest

Theodore Bell, 41 - Public Intoxication

Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication

Matthew Marthini, 43 - Failure to Comply

Elliot Sanchez, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Open Container

Emely Sanchez, 22 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Spitting in Public, Assault, Open Container

Billy Liska, 23 - DWUI, Open Container, Interfere with Peace Officer

Tyler Kroll, 30 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Knox, 43 - NCIC Hit

Damian Baros, 18 - Minor in Possession - Liquor Law, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 26 - Criminal Trespass, Use Controlled Substance - SCH I, II or III

Steven Woodell, 45 - Failure to Comply

Antonio Agreda-Hernandez, 23 - No Valid Driver's License, Marijuana - Possession, Immigration Hold

Jose Barron-Torres, 23 - Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Immigration Hold

Gabrielle Gomez, 29 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Sarah Romero, 30 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Disturbing the Peace, Marijuana - Possession

Shawna Springer, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Malika Brown, 32 - False Report

Levi Zitterkopf, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Weston Addison, 37 - Failure to Appear

Jason Lyons, 32 - Public Intoxication

Tyler Jadin, 33 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense

Travis Mayhew, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Anthony Holliday, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Larry Atwood, 57 - Influence Juror, Witness, or Officer

Harlan Taylor, 33 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Simple Assault

Clint Newton, 44 - DUI, Simple Assault

Angela Austin, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Joshua Allison, 29 - Controlled Substance Possession

Luke Carpenter, 43 - Failure to Comply

Casper's Top 10 Favorite Food Trucks Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke