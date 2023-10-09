Natrona County Arrest Log (10/06/23 – 10/09/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dallas Muller, 21 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Lanny Wilson, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Jada Staggs, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Kelly Allen, 35 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less
- Justin Kethman, 52 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Possession of Controlled Substance - SCH I or II, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Ryelan Sjostrom, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Guy Lucero, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Matthew Maczuga, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jessica Anderson, 26 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest
- Theodore Bell, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Matthew Marthini, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Elliot Sanchez, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Open Container
- Emely Sanchez, 22 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Assist Person in Custody, Spitting in Public, Assault, Open Container
- Billy Liska, 23 - DWUI, Open Container, Interfere with Peace Officer
- Tyler Kroll, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Christopher Knox, 43 - NCIC Hit
- Damian Baros, 18 - Minor in Possession - Liquor Law, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 26 - Criminal Trespass, Use Controlled Substance - SCH I, II or III
- Steven Woodell, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Antonio Agreda-Hernandez, 23 - No Valid Driver's License, Marijuana - Possession, Immigration Hold
- Jose Barron-Torres, 23 - Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Immigration Hold
- Gabrielle Gomez, 29 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Sarah Romero, 30 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Disturbing the Peace, Marijuana - Possession
- Shawna Springer, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Malika Brown, 32 - False Report
- Levi Zitterkopf, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Weston Addison, 37 - Failure to Appear
- Jason Lyons, 32 - Public Intoxication
- Tyler Jadin, 33 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense
- Travis Mayhew, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Anthony Holliday, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- Larry Atwood, 57 - Influence Juror, Witness, or Officer
- Harlan Taylor, 33 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Simple Assault
- Clint Newton, 44 - DUI, Simple Assault
- Angela Austin, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Joshua Allison, 29 - Controlled Substance Possession
- Luke Carpenter, 43 - Failure to Comply
