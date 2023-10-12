Natrona County Arrest Log (10/11/23 – 10/12/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Lucas Nelson, 43 - Failure to Appear
- Jakob Porter, 32 - Courtesy Hold
- Samuel Hibbert, 18 - Courtesy Hold
- Johnathan Perry, 33 - Failure to Appear
- Jose Aguirre-Arellano, 38 - Courtesy Hold
- Emily Gallegos, 48 - Failure to Comply, Public Intoxication
- Guy Lucero, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Cottle, 66 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Joseph Martinez, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Montey Tabaho, 37 - Contract Hold
- Gabriel Gonzales, 51 - Failure to Comply
- Jadin Triplett, 18 - Disturbing the Peace, Assault, Marijuana - Possession, Tobacco-Possession/Use by Minors
- Jameson McDaniel, 21 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Marissa Allen, 40 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Danielle Garton, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Samuel Rosty, 33 - Interfere with Emergency Calls
- Todd Rouse, 42 - DWUS, Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, Expired Temporary License Permit
