Natrona County Arrest Log (10/11/23 – 10/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lucas Nelson, 43 - Failure to Appear

Jakob Porter, 32 - Courtesy Hold

Samuel Hibbert, 18 - Courtesy Hold

Johnathan Perry, 33 - Failure to Appear

Jose Aguirre-Arellano, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Emily Gallegos, 48 - Failure to Comply, Public Intoxication

Guy Lucero, 60 - Public Intoxication

Michael Cottle, 66 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Joseph Martinez, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Montey Tabaho, 37 - Contract Hold

Gabriel Gonzales, 51 - Failure to Comply

Jadin Triplett, 18 - Disturbing the Peace, Assault, Marijuana - Possession, Tobacco-Possession/Use by Minors

Jameson McDaniel, 21 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Marissa Allen, 40 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Danielle Garton, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Samuel Rosty, 33 - Interfere with Emergency Calls

Todd Rouse, 42 - DWUS, Controlled Substance Possession - Meth, Expired Temporary License Permit

