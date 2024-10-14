Natrona County Arrest Log (10/11/24 – 10/14/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply

Jerry Collins, 58 - Failure to Comply

Evan Yates, 69 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Dara Kinion, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams

Leo Pavone, 20 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Beau Carr, 43 - Failure to Comply, Theft: Under $1000

Michael Odom, 19 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Interfere With Peace Officer

Kaleb Colter, 26 - Burglary: Building, Theft: $1000 or More, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Audrey Schultz, 22 - Burglary: Building, Theft: Under $1000, Use Another's Credit Card: Under $1000, Criminal Trespass, Failure to Appear

Destry Bristow, 57 - Public Intoxication

Anthony Walker, 41 - County Warrant

Austin McMorrow, 22 - DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police

Manuel Homer, 36 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure

Nicholas Brown, 33 - Failure to Comply

Larry Burgess, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Riley Williamson, 22 - Failure to Comply

Justin Myhre, 50 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Quentyn Jenkins, 26 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Joseph Strickland, 43 - Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Failure to Comply

Nicholas Kudolla, 41 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Ashley Moyte, 32 - Failure to Comply

Justin Pedersen, 27 - Criminal Warrant

Michael Little Bird, 25 - Assault & Battery, Trespassing, Shoplifting: 1st Offense, Public Intoxication

Melody Tanner, 32 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Lindsay Lossner, 31 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Robert Hauck, 52 - Failure to Appear

Shawn Gliesman, 52 - Failure to Comply

Kurt Deming, 57 - Failure to Comply

David Durbin, 62 - Public Intoxication

Amber Hedman-De Forest, 38 - Petit Larceny, Controlled Substances: Possession

Lonnie Lewis, 36 - County Warrant

Cameron Fritz, 26 - Driving Under Suspension, Vehicle Registration, No Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance

Justin Johnson, 41 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Eric Brown, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Michael Corr, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jason Knigge, 43 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply



Casper's Most Wanted - September 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department