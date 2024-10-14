Natrona County Arrest Log (10/11/24 – 10/14/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Jerry Collins, 58 - Failure to Comply
- Evan Yates, 69 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Dara Kinion, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams
- Leo Pavone, 20 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Beau Carr, 43 - Failure to Comply, Theft: Under $1000
- Michael Odom, 19 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Kaleb Colter, 26 - Burglary: Building, Theft: $1000 or More, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Audrey Schultz, 22 - Burglary: Building, Theft: Under $1000, Use Another's Credit Card: Under $1000, Criminal Trespass, Failure to Appear
- Destry Bristow, 57 - Public Intoxication
- Anthony Walker, 41 - County Warrant
- Austin McMorrow, 22 - DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police
- Manuel Homer, 36 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure
- Nicholas Brown, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Larry Burgess, 37 - Criminal Warrant
- Riley Williamson, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Justin Myhre, 50 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Quentyn Jenkins, 26 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Joseph Strickland, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Nicholas Kudolla, 41 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication
- Ashley Moyte, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Justin Pedersen, 27 - Criminal Warrant
- Michael Little Bird, 25 - Assault & Battery, Trespassing, Shoplifting: 1st Offense, Public Intoxication
- Melody Tanner, 32 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Lindsay Lossner, 31 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Robert Hauck, 52 - Failure to Appear
- Shawn Gliesman, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Kurt Deming, 57 - Failure to Comply
- David Durbin, 62 - Public Intoxication
- Amber Hedman-De Forest, 38 - Petit Larceny, Controlled Substances: Possession
- Lonnie Lewis, 36 - County Warrant
- Cameron Fritz, 26 - Driving Under Suspension, Vehicle Registration, No Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Justin Johnson, 41 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Eric Brown, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Michael Corr, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jason Knigge, 43 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
