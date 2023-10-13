Natrona County Arrest Log (10/12/23 – 10/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ace Wolf, 33 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant
- Jeffrey Johnston, 66 - Failure to Appear
- Braunwyn Eaby, 32 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Kenneth Doherty, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kimberly Dunbar, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Sean Homolka, 30 - Serve Jail Time
- Nichole Haines, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Victor Stalick, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Jaden Wilson-Derby, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Laura Barber, 28 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, County Warrant, Elude Police, Careless Driving
'Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment' Is Now Open in Casper's Eastridge Mall
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
New Shoe Store Is Now Open Inside the Wolcott Galleria
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke