Natrona County Arrest Log (10/12/23 – 10/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ace Wolf, 33 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant

Jeffrey Johnston, 66 - Failure to Appear

Braunwyn Eaby, 32 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Kenneth Doherty, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kimberly Dunbar, 40 - Failure to Comply

Sean Homolka, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Nichole Haines, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Victor Stalick, 53 - Failure to Comply

Jaden Wilson-Derby, 21 - Failure to Comply

Laura Barber, 28 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, County Warrant, Elude Police, Careless Driving

'Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment' Is Now Open in Casper's Eastridge Mall Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke