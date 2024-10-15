Natrona County Arrest Log (10/14/24 – 10/15/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dena Eckhardt, 30 - Serve Jail Time
- Brittny French, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Quentyn Jenkins, 26 - Serve Jail Time
- Patrick Sanchez, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Malika Brown, 33 - Failure to Appear
- Jeffery Sanders, 60 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Elysha Tsinigine, 36 - Public Intoxication
- Brian Gilbert, 47 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle
- Brandon Mihalik, 36 - DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interfere With Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, No Registration and Improper Display, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Electric Flashing Turn Signal Lamps, Hvy/Veh Exceed 65 mph on Pav
- Dustin Burke, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Solomon Tegenu, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open COntainer
- Amaya Gracia, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Keith Rummel, 53 - DUI, Breach of Peace, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Reckless Driving, Leave Scene of Accident Resulting in Injury
