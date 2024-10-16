Natrona County Arrest Log (10/15/24 – 10/16/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joshua Kincaid, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Damon Monarco, 47 - Exhib of Acceleration, Interfere With Peace Officer, Careless Driving: 1st Offense
- Jacob Anderson, 47 - Failure to Appear
- Reiley Spoonhunter, 18 - Courtesy Hold
- Edward Johnson, 22 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Tara Hurt, 39 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony
- Benjamin Griffith, 55 - Failure to Appear
- Dakota James, 24 - Serve Jail Time
- Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Interfere With Peace Officer, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, County Warrant, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia
- Deen Johnson, 50 - Trespassing
Casper's Most Wanted - October 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department