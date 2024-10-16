Natrona County Arrest Log (10/15/24 – 10/16/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joshua Kincaid, 35 - Failure to Comply

Damon Monarco, 47 - Exhib of Acceleration, Interfere With Peace Officer, Careless Driving: 1st Offense

Jacob Anderson, 47 - Failure to Appear

Reiley Spoonhunter, 18 - Courtesy Hold

Edward Johnson, 22 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Tara Hurt, 39 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony

Benjamin Griffith, 55 - Failure to Appear

Dakota James, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Interfere With Peace Officer, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, County Warrant, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia

Deen Johnson, 50 - Trespassing

Casper's Most Wanted - October 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department