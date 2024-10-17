Natrona County Arrest Log (10/16/24 – 10/17/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Wentz, 44 - Serve Jail Time

Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Vincent Ooka, 61 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Benjamin Croley, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Jeffery Lafferty, 62 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dustin Burke, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Charles Sarantou, 39 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense, Trespassing

Anthony Holbrook, 20 - Failure to Comply

Omega Jelsma, 35 - Public Intoxication

Alexander Carvajal-Vera, 23 - Immigration Hold

Nathan Garceau, 25 - DWUI

Travis Maddox, 59 - DUI, Open Container, Interfere With Peace Officer

