Natrona County Arrest Log (10/16/24 – 10/17/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael Wentz, 44 - Serve Jail Time
- Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Vincent Ooka, 61 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Benjamin Croley, 45 - Criminal Warrant
- Jeffery Lafferty, 62 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dustin Burke, 45 - Criminal Warrant
- Charles Sarantou, 39 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense, Trespassing
- Anthony Holbrook, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Omega Jelsma, 35 - Public Intoxication
- Alexander Carvajal-Vera, 23 - Immigration Hold
- Nathan Garceau, 25 - DWUI
- Travis Maddox, 59 - DUI, Open Container, Interfere With Peace Officer
