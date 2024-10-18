Natrona County Arrest Log (10/17/24 – 10/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Austin Greer, 26 - District Court Bench Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Xavier Cesar, 55 - Courtesy Hold

Keaton Miller, 22 - Failure to Appear, Property Destruction: Under $1000

Janelle Hunt, 35 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Ryder Iddings, 28 - Bond Revocation

William Watson, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant

Santiego Longtine, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Damian Baros, 19 - Serving Weekends

Ashley Mitchell, 22 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication

Eddie Hill, 50 - Failure to Comply

Dana Clark, 38 - Breach of Peace

Casper's Most Wanted - October 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department