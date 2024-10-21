Natrona County Arrest Log (10/18/24 – 10/21/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Kraig Chadwick, 58 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Amber Baier, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Rebecca Carson, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Cruz Peters, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply
- Kenneth Spears, 64 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Christopher Young Jones, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Jason Bone, 38 - Serve Jail Time
- Austin Dueland, 19 - Serve Jail Time
- Sherry Hicks, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Brian Vasquez, 22 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Aggravated Burglary: Deadly Weapon
- Shamar-re-ai Grays, 19 - Open Container, Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required
- Wyatt Wirth, 25 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Oleksandr Martsyshyn, 37 - DUI, Use or Under the Influence of Alcohol or, Possess / Use / Under the Influence of Alcohol: 4 H
- Javier Lopez, 29 - Failure to Appear
- Duane Gumfory, 51 - DUI, Vehicle Approaching Yield to Vehicle Intersection, No Registration and Improper Display, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Isadore Waymer, 54 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Dre'vin Monroe, 18 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Under 21: Possess Alcohol
- Lloyd Hartman, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams, Failure to Comply
- Robert Watson, 19 - Liquor Law: Minor Consumes Alcohol, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Mia Philo, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Darion Trujillo, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II, or III, Failure to Comply
- Erick Hernandez, 25 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device, DWUS
- Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Shawn Kirsh, 52 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted: In the City
- Velda Sivertson, 63 - County Warrant
- Kyle Rasmussen, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Kayla Cayko, 31 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense
- Scott Rayburn, 51 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Samuel Cisneros, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gavin Hallford, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Melvin Long, 39 - Failure to Comply, Interfere with Peace Officer, Stop Sign, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Darron Monroe, 27 - Drive While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Current Liability
