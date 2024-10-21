Natrona County Arrest Log (10/18/24 – 10/21/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication

Kraig Chadwick, 58 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Amber Baier, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Rebecca Carson, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cruz Peters, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply

Kenneth Spears, 64 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Young Jones, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer

Jason Bone, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Austin Dueland, 19 - Serve Jail Time

Sherry Hicks, 33 - Failure to Comply

Brian Vasquez, 22 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Aggravated Burglary: Deadly Weapon

Shamar-re-ai Grays, 19 - Open Container, Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required

Wyatt Wirth, 25 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Oleksandr Martsyshyn, 37 - DUI, Use or Under the Influence of Alcohol or, Possess / Use / Under the Influence of Alcohol: 4 H

Javier Lopez, 29 - Failure to Appear

Duane Gumfory, 51 - DUI, Vehicle Approaching Yield to Vehicle Intersection, No Registration and Improper Display, Interfere With Peace Officer

Isadore Waymer, 54 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Dre'vin Monroe, 18 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Under 21: Possess Alcohol

Lloyd Hartman, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams, Failure to Comply

Robert Watson, 19 - Liquor Law: Minor Consumes Alcohol, Hold for Probation and Parole

Mia Philo, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Darion Trujillo, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II, or III, Failure to Comply

Erick Hernandez, 25 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device, DWUS

Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Shawn Kirsh, 52 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted: In the City

Velda Sivertson, 63 - County Warrant

Kyle Rasmussen, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication

Kayla Cayko, 31 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense

Scott Rayburn, 51 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Samuel Cisneros, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gavin Hallford, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Melvin Long, 39 - Failure to Comply, Interfere with Peace Officer, Stop Sign, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Darron Monroe, 27 - Drive While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Current Liability

