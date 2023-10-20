Natrona County Arrest Log (10/19/23 – 10/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ashley Workman, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brittany Cudaback, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Robert Woodhouse, 34 - County Warrant

Daisy Norse, 28 - Public Intoxication

Cameron Tankersley, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Kenneth Richards, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Michael Snow, 41 - Public Intoxication

Shane Petro, 41 - Lights & Reflectors for Bicycles/Skateboard, Resisting Arrest

Joel Wilson, 40 - Failure to Comply

Pedro Treto, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Driving While License Suspended/revoked

Valerie Frisby, 20 - Criminal Warrant

Christopher Bustamente, 56 - Public Intoxication

Austin Lawrence, 26 - Failure to Comply

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Casper to Take a Date