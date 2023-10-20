Natrona County Arrest Log (10/19/23 – 10/20/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ashley Workman, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brittany Cudaback, 28 - Courtesy Hold
- Robert Woodhouse, 34 - County Warrant
- Daisy Norse, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Cameron Tankersley, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Kenneth Richards, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Michael Snow, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Shane Petro, 41 - Lights & Reflectors for Bicycles/Skateboard, Resisting Arrest
- Joel Wilson, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Pedro Treto, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Driving While License Suspended/revoked
- Valerie Frisby, 20 - Criminal Warrant
- Christopher Bustamente, 56 - Public Intoxication
- Austin Lawrence, 26 - Failure to Comply