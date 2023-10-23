Natrona County Arrest Log (10/20/23 – 10/23/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Patricia Patten, 35 - Bond Revocation

Jarrett Vargas, 33 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Cecilia Warren, 31 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Rensink, 61 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Andrew Keller, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Emmaline Yellowfox, 33 - Public Intoxication

Zeta Trickett, 21 - Criminal Warrant

Nathan Brown, 48 - Serve Jail Time

Shane Johner, 44 - Criminal Warrant

Jesse Pangus, 33 - Failure to Comply

Eduardo Jimenez, 42 - Public Intoxication

Charles Frye, 33 - Resisting Arrest, Lights & Reflectors for Bicycles/Skateboard

Dawn Lee, 39 - Failure to Comply

Kaleb Willis, 33 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Billy Mackay, 41 - Domestic Battery

Sarah Groth, 39 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Alec Miller, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 30 oz or less

Russell Yeik, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 30 oz or less

Amaya Garcia, 20 - Marijuana - Possession

Daniel Garton, 62 - Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent or Anger

McKayla Wright, 19 - Failure to Comply

Kelly Reyes, 40 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Garrett Blanchard, 37 - Marijuana - Possession

Zachary Hodgins, 34 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Jennifer Carey, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Bo McKinney, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply

David Cherry, 68 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense, Open Container

Terry Gamble, 45 - No Registration, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Keith Moore, 49 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jonathan Delgado-Ramirez, 18 - Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering

Rebecca Sass, 27 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense, Open Container, Improper Lane Usage, Marijuana - Possession

Erica Hughes, 22 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Michael Bowden, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dominic Toshach, 19 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Robin Sandler, 42 - Failure to Comply

Jeffrey Kerr, 38 - Failure to Comply

