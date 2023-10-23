Natrona County Arrest Log (10/20/23 – 10/23/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Patricia Patten, 35 - Bond Revocation
- Jarrett Vargas, 33 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Cecilia Warren, 31 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Rensink, 61 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Andrew Keller, 39 - Courtesy Hold
- Emmaline Yellowfox, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Zeta Trickett, 21 - Criminal Warrant
- Nathan Brown, 48 - Serve Jail Time
- Shane Johner, 44 - Criminal Warrant
- Jesse Pangus, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Eduardo Jimenez, 42 - Public Intoxication
- Charles Frye, 33 - Resisting Arrest, Lights & Reflectors for Bicycles/Skateboard
- Dawn Lee, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Kaleb Willis, 33 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Billy Mackay, 41 - Domestic Battery
- Sarah Groth, 39 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Alec Miller, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 30 oz or less
- Russell Yeik, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 30 oz or less
- Amaya Garcia, 20 - Marijuana - Possession
- Daniel Garton, 62 - Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent or Anger
- McKayla Wright, 19 - Failure to Comply
- Kelly Reyes, 40 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Garrett Blanchard, 37 - Marijuana - Possession
- Zachary Hodgins, 34 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Jennifer Carey, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Bo McKinney, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply
- David Cherry, 68 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense, Open Container
- Terry Gamble, 45 - No Registration, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Keith Moore, 49 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jonathan Delgado-Ramirez, 18 - Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering
- Rebecca Sass, 27 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense, Open Container, Improper Lane Usage, Marijuana - Possession
- Erica Hughes, 22 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Michael Bowden, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dominic Toshach, 19 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Robin Sandler, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Jeffrey Kerr, 38 - Failure to Comply