Natrona County Arrest Log (10/21/24 – 10/22/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eric Brannam, 35 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center

Richard Boggess, 57 - Courtesy Hold

Michael Watson, 53 - Courtesy Hold

Darell Booker, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Milde, 42 - Failure to Comply

Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Trespassing

Darrion Jones, 26 - Criminal Warrant

Leena Reyes Briggs, 43 - Failure to Comply

Aiden Eutsey-Bullock, 20 - Failure to Comply

Jacqueline Walsh, 20 - Failure to Appear

