Natrona County Arrest Log (10/22/24 – 10/23/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jonathan Rivera, 50 - NCIC Hit
- Jake Porras, 33 - Failure to Appear
- Levi McInturff, 36 - Criminal Warrant
- Michael Downey, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Shadow Guina, 39 - Criminal Warrant
- John Pearce, 50 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Bessie Sotelo, 46 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Devin Mackay, 30 - Camping Restricted-In the City
