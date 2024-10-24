Natrona County Arrest Log (10/23/24 – 10/24/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kimberly Benoit, 56 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Kimberly Holmes, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brian Parry, 46 - Courtesy Hold

Nichole Berasis, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Hannelore Tolliver, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Brooke Olson, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Derrick Brock, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Arturo Niebla, 28 - Attempt to Commit Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jameson McDaniel, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Malachy Springer, 21 - Burglary: Building, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram

Vikky Richerson, 27 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

