Natrona County Arrest Log (10/23/24 – 10/24/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kimberly Benoit, 56 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Kimberly Holmes, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brian Parry, 46 - Courtesy Hold
- Nichole Berasis, 42 - Courtesy Hold
- Hannelore Tolliver, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Brooke Olson, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Derrick Brock, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Arturo Niebla, 28 - Attempt to Commit Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jameson McDaniel, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- Malachy Springer, 21 - Burglary: Building, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram
- Vikky Richerson, 27 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
