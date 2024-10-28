Natrona County Arrest Log (10/24/24 – 10/28/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tristan Bertagnole, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Alexzander Campbell, 31 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply, NCIC Hit

Kati Cochran, 30 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication

Steve Knox, 54 - Trespassing

Mary Brewer, 36 - Open Container, Camping Restricted: In the City, Trespassing

Jose Castillo-Quintero, 21 - Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Immigration Hold, Resisting Arrest

Carl King, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Collene Geary, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Devon Shattuck, 35 - Controlled Substance Possession: Meth, Hold for Probation and Parole

Domingo Martinez, 50 - DWUI

Kyler Phillips, 32 - Serving Weekends

Matthew Tschannen, 52 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Gregory Curtis, 36 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Timothy Lee, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Olen Robinson, 64 - Failure to Comply

Kenneth Daniels, 64 - Failure to Appear

Faith Cardwell, 33 - Failure to Comply

Cadin Monpas, 22 - Failure to Comply

Jose Gonzalez, 45 - DUI, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, Controlled Substance: Possession, Maintain Insurance

Liberty Means, 25 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Joshua Nicholson, 45 - Failure to Appear

Robert Estep, 32 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication

Ashly Vasquez, 35 - Failure to Comply

Jeremy Tsinigine, 38 - Public Intoxication

Tony Oliver, 53 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Jakob Klinger, 23 - DUI / Serious Bodily Injury: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Brayden Makin, 19 - Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Controlled Substance

