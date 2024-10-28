Natrona County Arrest Log (10/24/24 – 10/28/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tristan Bertagnole, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Alexzander Campbell, 31 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply, NCIC Hit
- Kati Cochran, 30 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Steve Knox, 54 - Trespassing
- Mary Brewer, 36 - Open Container, Camping Restricted: In the City, Trespassing
- Jose Castillo-Quintero, 21 - Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Immigration Hold, Resisting Arrest
- Carl King, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Collene Geary, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Devon Shattuck, 35 - Controlled Substance Possession: Meth, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Domingo Martinez, 50 - DWUI
- Kyler Phillips, 32 - Serving Weekends
- Matthew Tschannen, 52 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Gregory Curtis, 36 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Timothy Lee, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Olen Robinson, 64 - Failure to Comply
- Kenneth Daniels, 64 - Failure to Appear
- Faith Cardwell, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Cadin Monpas, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Jose Gonzalez, 45 - DUI, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, Controlled Substance: Possession, Maintain Insurance
- Liberty Means, 25 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Joshua Nicholson, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Robert Estep, 32 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication
- Ashly Vasquez, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Jeremy Tsinigine, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Tony Oliver, 53 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Jakob Klinger, 23 - DUI / Serious Bodily Injury: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Brayden Makin, 19 - Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Controlled Substance
