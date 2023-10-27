Natrona County Arrest Log (10/26/23 – 10/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jason Lane, 37 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration & Improper Display, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Willie Jones, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant

William Rule, 53 - Failure to Comply

Lori Williams, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant

Larry Atwood, 57 - Regulation Solicitation - Place of Business

Jacob Kraker, 37 - Serving Weekends

Rebecca Frontela, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Marijuana - Possession

Ashley Houghton, 31 - Failure to Comply

Dominic Myers, 34 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Shane Johner, 44 - Criminal Warrant

Emily Grimenstein, 25 - Controlled Substance Possession

Anthony Roy, 40 - Failure to Comply, Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III

Casper Family Goes All Out on Halloween Decorations October 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM