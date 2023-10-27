Natrona County Arrest Log (10/26/23 – 10/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jason Lane, 37 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration & Improper Display, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Willie Jones, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant
- William Rule, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Lori Williams, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Larry Atwood, 57 - Regulation Solicitation - Place of Business
- Jacob Kraker, 37 - Serving Weekends
- Rebecca Frontela, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Marijuana - Possession
- Ashley Houghton, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Dominic Myers, 34 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Shane Johner, 44 - Criminal Warrant
- Emily Grimenstein, 25 - Controlled Substance Possession
- Anthony Roy, 40 - Failure to Comply, Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III
