Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/24 – 10/29/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rufus Thomas, 61 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere with Emergency Calls

Tanya Faulkner, 53 - Serve Jail Time

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 50 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Robert James, 63 -Failure to Comply

Jorge Dominguez-Castillo, 29 - Immigration Hold

Christine Allemand, 29 - Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams

Jeremy Hopkins, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Thomas Ray, 78 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Failure to Appear

Margarita Villa, 39 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage: Injury / Defacing / Destruction, Assault & Battery, Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure

Joseph Qualle, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication

Chase Adkins, 27 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

