Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/24 – 10/29/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Rufus Thomas, 61 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere with Emergency Calls
- Tanya Faulkner, 53 - Serve Jail Time
- Jay Dee Lindstrom, 50 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Robert James, 63 -Failure to Comply
- Jorge Dominguez-Castillo, 29 - Immigration Hold
- Christine Allemand, 29 - Use Controlled Substance: Schedule I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams
- Jeremy Hopkins, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Thomas Ray, 78 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Failure to Appear
- Margarita Villa, 39 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage: Injury / Defacing / Destruction, Assault & Battery, Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure
- Joseph Qualle, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Chase Adkins, 27 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
