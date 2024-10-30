Natrona County Arrest Log (10/29/24 – 10/30/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Todd Rouse, 43 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Benjamin Delany, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Roman Bertini, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Michael Widick, 51 - Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

John Pearce, 50 - : Hold for Probation and Parole

Brooke Olson, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Cervando Beltran Colima, 35 - Immigration Hold

Jason Thornton, 41 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Richard Morales, 61 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Open Container

Armando Martinez, 35 - Failure to Comply

Michael Brown, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Robert Kowaleski, 38 - Trespassing

As'sher Pettry, 22 - Failure to Comply

Casper's Most Wanted - October 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department