Natrona County Arrest Log (10/29/24 – 10/30/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Todd Rouse, 43 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Benjamin Delany, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Roman Bertini, 24 - Courtesy Hold
- Michael Widick, 51 - Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- John Pearce, 50 - : Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brooke Olson, 42 - Serve Jail Time
- Cervando Beltran Colima, 35 - Immigration Hold
- Jason Thornton, 41 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Richard Morales, 61 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Open Container
- Armando Martinez, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Brown, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Robert Kowaleski, 38 - Trespassing
- As'sher Pettry, 22 - Failure to Comply
