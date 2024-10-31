Natrona County Arrest Log (10/30/24 – 10/31/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- John Stinson, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Giovanni Montoya-Diaz, 23 - Immigration Hold
- Jeremy Tsinigine, 38 - Public Intoxication
- David Gober, 51 - Failure to Comply
- William Patricelli, 66 - Turning Req Signal & Safety, Interfere With Peace Officer, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Breach of Peace
- Leonardo Hernandez, 40 - Hold for CAC, Failure to Appear
- Samuel Yeaman, 21 - Open Container, Resisting Arrest: Assist Person in Custody, Littering, Public Intoxication, 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
- Timothy Williams, 46 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, Failure to Report Over $1000 Property Damage, False Report of Drivers Records of Duty Station, Open Container, Use or Under the Influence of Alcohol, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Keithalee Lamance, 58 - Disturbing the Peace
- Emmanuel Tyler, 52 - Public Intoxication, Criminal Warrant
