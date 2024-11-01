Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/24 – 11/1/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Austin Earl, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Kylin Clementson, 18 - Courtesy Hold
- Paul Force, 27 - Courtesy Hold
- Katie Dolan, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- Nestor Munoz-Chavez, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Adam Ready, 36 - Failure to Appear
- Emmaline Yellowfox, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication
- Nicholas Halcott, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Malloy, 42 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana: Possession
- Vanessa Fuller, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear
