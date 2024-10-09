Natrona County Arrest Log (10/8/24 – 10/9/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Velinda Brown, 50 - Public Intoxication

Misty Aguilera, 37 - Courtesy Hold

Norman Willis, 75 - Failure to Appear

Donald Jackson, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Gregory Griffin, 41 - Contract Hold

Matthew Lamotte, 40 - Failure to Comply

Caleb Phelps, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Damian Burgess, 39 - Immigration Hold

Glenda Gotcher, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Aaron Young, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Hope Yarbrough, 24 - Battery

Travis Maddox, 59 - Failure to Appear

