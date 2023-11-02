Natrona County Arrest Log (11/01/23 – 11/02/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Lance Morehead, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brady Smith, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Willie Jones, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Joshua Capshaw, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Marshall Mayhan, 20 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Ashley Workman, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Delissa Klasinski, 48 - Failure to Comply
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Lisa Shelton, 50 - Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication
- Carolyn Stice, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Tina Bryant, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Gregory Svitavsky, 30 - Controlled Substance Possession
- Ashly Vasquez, 34 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance violation - No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No current
- Steven Riley, 27 - Failure to Comply
- David Strong, 25 - Failure to Appear
- Kristi Herrin, 40 - DUI, Open Container, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone
- Benito Martinez Rodriguez, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation -No current Liability
- Jessica Plunkett, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Eduardo Solis, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Concealed Weapons
