Natrona County Arrest Log (11/01/23 – 11/02/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lance Morehead, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brady Smith, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Willie Jones, 40 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Capshaw, 35 - Failure to Comply

Marshall Mayhan, 20 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Ashley Workman, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Delissa Klasinski, 48 - Failure to Comply

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Lisa Shelton, 50 - Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication

Carolyn Stice, 34 - Failure to Comply

Tina Bryant, 41 - Failure to Comply

Gregory Svitavsky, 30 - Controlled Substance Possession

Ashly Vasquez, 34 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance violation - No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No current

Steven Riley, 27 - Failure to Comply

David Strong, 25 - Failure to Appear

Kristi Herrin, 40 - DUI, Open Container, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone

Benito Martinez Rodriguez, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation -No current Liability

Jessica Plunkett, 33 - Failure to Comply

Eduardo Solis, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Concealed Weapons

