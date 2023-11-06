Natrona County Arrest Log (11/02/23 – 11/06/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Katheryn Esmay, 29 - Failure to Comply, NCIC Hit

Jason Anderson, 45 - Hold for District Court, County Warrant

Jeremy Bansept, 34 - Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Talon Johnson, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jarrod Reed, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joseph Grant, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Shawn Gardner, 24 - Contract Hold

Ralph Miller, 65 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Salah Najar, 63 - Failure to Comply

Jerico Roberts, 42 - Failure to Comply

Jonathan Nall, 56 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Clark Jones, 67 - Failure to Appear

Kevin Ridl, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Malachy Springer, 20 - Shoplifting 1st Offense

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Public Intoxication

Ivan Sweets, 64 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Steven Spearman, 26 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Tikae Wilson, 20 - Failure to Comply

Andrew Goswick, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Eduardo Jimenez, 42 - Disturbing the Peace

Amelia Kraft, 38 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Daryll Posey, 34 - Disturbing the Peace

Taylor Kubiak, 57 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Ruiz, 26 - DUI, Turn at Intersections

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Trespassing

Travis Dangler, 35 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana - Possession

Christopher White, 36 - Failure to Appear

Brendan Sturman, 28 - Reckless Driving, Drive Vehicle within Single Lane, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, No Valid Drivers License

Troy Vanderhoef, 62 - Failure to Comply

Lonn Peterson, 54 - DUI

Dallas Mayhan, 54 - County Warrant

Spencer Rhodes, 29 - Simple Assault, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Glenn Smith, 56 - County Warrant

Anthony Nickerson, 40 - DUI, Drive without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Zakary Gunn, 35 - DUI, No Valid Drivers License, Vehicle Exceeded 70 MPH on Primary/Secondary Highway, Careless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police

Joseph Mendez, 26 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Tommy Hallock, 46 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Ronald Young, 61 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply

Joseph Pass, 42 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Tyrell Read, 26 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Latasha Bia, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Heather Gilbert, 28 - Failure to Comply, Assault

Danny Bodell, 68 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Elisha Geary, 42 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Matthew Pavey, 42 - Serving Weekends

Kelsey Eagle Road, 26 - Failure to Comply

Zachariah Hutton, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Property Destruction: $1000 or more

Gabriel Reynolds, 22 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of alcohol or Controlled Substance

Casper Comic Con 2023 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke