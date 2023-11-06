Natrona County Arrest Log (11/02/23 – 11/06/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Katheryn Esmay, 29 - Failure to Comply, NCIC Hit
- Jason Anderson, 45 - Hold for District Court, County Warrant
- Jeremy Bansept, 34 - Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Talon Johnson, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jarrod Reed, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joseph Grant, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Shawn Gardner, 24 - Contract Hold
- Ralph Miller, 65 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Salah Najar, 63 - Failure to Comply
- Jerico Roberts, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Jonathan Nall, 56 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Clark Jones, 67 - Failure to Appear
- Kevin Ridl, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Malachy Springer, 20 - Shoplifting 1st Offense
- Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Ivan Sweets, 64 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Steven Spearman, 26 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Tikae Wilson, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Andrew Goswick, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Eduardo Jimenez, 42 - Disturbing the Peace
- Amelia Kraft, 38 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant, Criminal Warrant
- Daryll Posey, 34 - Disturbing the Peace
- Taylor Kubiak, 57 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Ruiz, 26 - DUI, Turn at Intersections
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Trespassing
- Travis Dangler, 35 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana - Possession
- Christopher White, 36 - Failure to Appear
- Brendan Sturman, 28 - Reckless Driving, Drive Vehicle within Single Lane, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, No Valid Drivers License
- Troy Vanderhoef, 62 - Failure to Comply
- Lonn Peterson, 54 - DUI
- Dallas Mayhan, 54 - County Warrant
- Spencer Rhodes, 29 - Simple Assault, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Glenn Smith, 56 - County Warrant
- Anthony Nickerson, 40 - DUI, Drive without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Zakary Gunn, 35 - DUI, No Valid Drivers License, Vehicle Exceeded 70 MPH on Primary/Secondary Highway, Careless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police
- Joseph Mendez, 26 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Tommy Hallock, 46 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Ronald Young, 61 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply
- Joseph Pass, 42 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Tyrell Read, 26 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Latasha Bia, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Heather Gilbert, 28 - Failure to Comply, Assault
- Danny Bodell, 68 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Elisha Geary, 42 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Matthew Pavey, 42 - Serving Weekends
- Kelsey Eagle Road, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Zachariah Hutton, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Property Destruction: $1000 or more
- Gabriel Reynolds, 22 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of alcohol or Controlled Substance
