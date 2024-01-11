Natrona County Arrest Log (1/10/24 – 1/11/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Aleesha Hamilton, 23 - Courtesy Hold
- Nikan Shaw, 22 - Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
- Lisa Blevins, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder Crystal
- Matthew Maczuga, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shawn Schriner, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Rachelle Lynch, 26 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming Women's Center,
- Payne Yellowrobe, 37 - Disturbing the Peace
- Thomas Hall, 64 - Violate Protection Order
- Louis Yellowfox, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Tyler Staley, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Katherine Phillips, 44 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Compulsory auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Kurt Deming, 56 - Failure to Comply
- Sherra Danielson, 33 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Headlights: Motor Vehicle, Compulsory auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Valid Drivers License
- Tina Steelman, 59 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No current Liability
- Kelli McIntire, 30 - Public Intoxication
- Daniel Givens, 38 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Simple Assault
