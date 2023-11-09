Natrona County Arrest Log (11/09/23 – 11/10/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ethan Bozeman, 31 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Jennifer Krueger, 45 - Failure to Comply

Shane Ryker, 31 - Criminal Warrant

Jesse Eady, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Mary Gulley, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant

Kati Cochran, 29 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Turn Signal Specifications, Reckless Driving, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, No Evidence of Public Liability & Property Damage

Joseph Strickland, 42 - Public Intoxication

Elburn Bailey, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Tia Lawrence, 54 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Stacy Clark, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Leah Burton, 31 - DUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

List Of Animals That You Can and Can't Have In Wyoming