Natrona County Arrest Log (11/09/23 – 11/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marissa Allen, 40 - Failure to Appear
- Dairen Schoonover, 25 - Criminal Warrant
- Jacques Mousseau, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Cory Caldwell, 44 - Courtesy Hold
- James Reynolds, 55 - Courtesy Hold
- Rickie Sharp II, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Leena Reyes Briggs, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Thunder Little Thunder, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Craig Hines, 62 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Open Container
- Jeremy White, 53 - Criminal Warrant
- Cassie Trenkle, 39 - Domestic Battery (1st Offense)
- Michael Chase, 50 - DWUI (1st r 2nd Offense)
- Angela Allmon, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Kevin Jacobs, 28 - Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Property Damage - Injuring/Defacing/Destroying, DUI
- Jaylee Parker, 21 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance violation - No current Liability
- Connie Haggerty, 67 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Kassandra Kreiling, 26 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Gary Chorniak, 58 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Joseph Neese, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Clough, 39 - Serve Jail Time
- Braunwyn Eaby, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Wade Gray, 44 - Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Failure to Comply, No Current Registration Motor Vehicle
- Jenterece Watkins, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Joann Smith, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- John Woodcock, 59 - Failure to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Dalton Griswold, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Corey Coriddi, 35 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Castillo Osvaldo, 30 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Georgia LeBlanc, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Ariana Upton, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- David Gober, 50 - Shoplifting
- James Nemeth, 65 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Clinton Palmer, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Donald Huff, 60 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Aaron Hutsell, 20 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol, Electric Flashing Turn Signal Lamps, Tail Lights, When Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, DUI
- Jaxon Gough, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Brody Rude, 18 - Under 21 - Consume Alcohol, Vehicle (Registration/Drivers License)
- Kadence Henson, 18 - Liquor Law - Minors in Possession, Insurance violation - No current Liability
- Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Daniel Thompson, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Jeremy Hopkins, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Samantha Purdin, 57 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Jesse Pangus, 33 - Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace
- Drake Jennings, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls
- Isaac Gallinar-Verela, 30 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense) , Resisting Arrest, Driver's License - Valid & Endorsements
- Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Shoplifting, Trespassing
- Brock Cornett, 35 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
