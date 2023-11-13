Natrona County Arrest Log (11/09/23 – 11/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marissa Allen, 40 - Failure to Appear

Dairen Schoonover, 25 - Criminal Warrant

Jacques Mousseau, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cory Caldwell, 44 - Courtesy Hold

James Reynolds, 55 - Courtesy Hold

Rickie Sharp II, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Leena Reyes Briggs, 42 - Failure to Appear

Thunder Little Thunder, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Craig Hines, 62 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Open Container

Jeremy White, 53 - Criminal Warrant

Cassie Trenkle, 39 - Domestic Battery (1st Offense)

Michael Chase, 50 - DWUI (1st r 2nd Offense)

Angela Allmon, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kevin Jacobs, 28 - Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Property Damage - Injuring/Defacing/Destroying, DUI

Jaylee Parker, 21 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance violation - No current Liability

Connie Haggerty, 67 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kassandra Kreiling, 26 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Gary Chorniak, 58 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Joseph Neese, 22 - Failure to Comply

Michael Clough, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Braunwyn Eaby, 32 - Failure to Comply

Wade Gray, 44 - Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Failure to Comply, No Current Registration Motor Vehicle

Jenterece Watkins, 42 - Failure to Comply

Joann Smith, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

John Woodcock, 59 - Failure to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Dalton Griswold, 31 - Failure to Comply

Corey Coriddi, 35 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Castillo Osvaldo, 30 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Georgia LeBlanc, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Ariana Upton, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

David Gober, 50 - Shoplifting

James Nemeth, 65 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Clinton Palmer, 26 - Failure to Comply

Donald Huff, 60 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Aaron Hutsell, 20 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol, Electric Flashing Turn Signal Lamps, Tail Lights, When Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, DUI

Jaxon Gough, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Brody Rude, 18 - Under 21 - Consume Alcohol, Vehicle (Registration/Drivers License)

Kadence Henson, 18 - Liquor Law - Minors in Possession, Insurance violation - No current Liability

Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Daniel Thompson, 21 - Failure to Comply

Jeremy Hopkins, 43 - Failure to Comply

Samantha Purdin, 57 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating or Defecating in Public

Jesse Pangus, 33 - Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace

Drake Jennings, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls

Isaac Gallinar-Verela, 30 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense) , Resisting Arrest, Driver's License - Valid & Endorsements

Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Shoplifting, Trespassing

Brock Cornett, 35 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

$12,000 a Day 'Jackson Hole AirBnB' Is the Definition of Elegance Gallery Credit: airbnb