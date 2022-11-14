Natrona County Arrest Log (11/10/22 – 11/13/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Pete Anderson -- Public intoxication, assault and battery.

Johnathan Arket -- District Court bench warrant, interference with a peace officer, under the influence of a controlled substance.

Larry Atwood -- Violate protection order.

Rodney Brafford -- Disturbing the peace.

Michael Daniels -- Fail to comply.

Ernest Eddy -- Domestic battery - first offense, interfere with emergency calls.

Spencer Lamb -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, hold for probation and parole.

Kathleen Lindsay -- Fail to appear.

Orion Lozier -- Fail to appear.

Kristina Mead -- Resisting arrest.

Galvin Otero -- Public intoxication, assault and battery, trespassing.

Cynthia Pitt -- Serve jail time.

Eric Potter -- Public intoxication.

Anwar Rhodes -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Alec Skinner -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Solana Sisneros -- Fail to appear, fail to comply (x4), hold for probation and parole.

Daniel Trujillo -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap, resisting arrest.

Ebon Wolf -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense.

