Natrona County Arrest Log (11/27/24 – 12/2/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Talon Johnson, 26 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Aaron Miracle, 51 - Serve Jail Time

Mackenzie Fluckiger, 27 - Criminal Warrant

Adrian Oldman, 19 - County Warrant

Allyson Sixfeathers, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Virgil Behan, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Keith Alexander, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Robert Holden, 59 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Shawn Flett, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brittney Seimy, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Giovanni Penny Lopez, 21 - Vehicle Exceeds 55 MPH on Unpaved Roadway, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Valid Driver's License

Reede Coppock, 25 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Escape: Felony Conviction, Interfere With Peace Officer

Wendy Worline, 48 - Disturbing the Peace

Joshua Trujillo, 43 - Failure to Appear

Halei Case, 36 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Brenden Westbrook, 30 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District

Dustin Burke, 46 - Failure to Comply

Shayla Wolff, 34 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Alexzander Campbell, 31 - NCIC Hit

Sierra Cecil, 25 - Failure to Comply

Eric Camacho, 35 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Judith Cable, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder - Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Victor Cloninger, 48 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, False Imprisonment

Martavious Bailey, 40 - Aggressive Solicitation

Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Terry Marsh, 64 - DUI

David Casias, 65 - DWUI

Lieff Boykin, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder - Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply,

Kyle Pacheco, 34 - Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, DUI

Matthew Tschannen, 52 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Malika Brown, 33 - Failure to Comply

James Thompson, 60 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Terry Gamble, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder - Crystal

Jessica Anderson, 27 - Failure to Comply

Jessie Sicocan, 29 - County Warrant, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Open Container, No Registration and Improper Display, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Reckless Driving, Falsely Report Crime, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Convicted Felon Possession of Firearm

Angel Munoz, 39 - Public Intoxication, Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Jose Navarrete, 39 - DUI, Open Container, Stop Sign, Stop Before Emerging From Alley, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder - Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer

Keaton Todd, 34 - Property Destruction: Under $1000, Interfere With Peace Officer

