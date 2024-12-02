Natrona County Arrest Log (11/27/24 – 12/2/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Talon Johnson, 26 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Aaron Miracle, 51 - Serve Jail Time
- Mackenzie Fluckiger, 27 - Criminal Warrant
- Adrian Oldman, 19 - County Warrant
- Allyson Sixfeathers, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Virgil Behan, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- Keith Alexander, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Robert Holden, 59 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Shawn Flett, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brittney Seimy, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Giovanni Penny Lopez, 21 - Vehicle Exceeds 55 MPH on Unpaved Roadway, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Valid Driver's License
- Reede Coppock, 25 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Escape: Felony Conviction, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Wendy Worline, 48 - Disturbing the Peace
- Joshua Trujillo, 43 - Failure to Appear
- Halei Case, 36 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Brenden Westbrook, 30 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District
- Dustin Burke, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Shayla Wolff, 34 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Alexzander Campbell, 31 - NCIC Hit
- Sierra Cecil, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Eric Camacho, 35 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Judith Cable, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder - Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Victor Cloninger, 48 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, False Imprisonment
- Martavious Bailey, 40 - Aggressive Solicitation
- Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Terry Marsh, 64 - DUI
- David Casias, 65 - DWUI
- Lieff Boykin, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder - Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply,
- Kyle Pacheco, 34 - Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, DUI
- Matthew Tschannen, 52 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication
- Malika Brown, 33 - Failure to Comply
- James Thompson, 60 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Terry Gamble, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder - Crystal
- Jessica Anderson, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Jessie Sicocan, 29 - County Warrant, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Open Container, No Registration and Improper Display, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Reckless Driving, Falsely Report Crime, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Convicted Felon Possession of Firearm
- Angel Munoz, 39 - Public Intoxication, Shoplifting: 1st Offense
- Jose Navarrete, 39 - DUI, Open Container, Stop Sign, Stop Before Emerging From Alley, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder - Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Keaton Todd, 34 - Property Destruction: Under $1000, Interfere With Peace Officer
