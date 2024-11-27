Natrona County Arrest Log (11/26/24 – 11/27/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cole Lewis, 42 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Pavey, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Brent Sanchez, 40 - Criminal Warrant

Robert Gunn, 54 - Failure to Comply

Sage Hoffman, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Maurice Thompson, 48 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Calvin Whited, 33 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Fabian Munoz, 19 - Marijuana: Possession

Kenia Parker, 18 - Criminal Entry, Burglary: Vehicle

Olivia Alley, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department