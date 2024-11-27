Natrona County Arrest Log (11/26/24 – 11/27/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Cole Lewis, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Matthew Pavey, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Brent Sanchez, 40 - Criminal Warrant
- Robert Gunn, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Sage Hoffman, 33 - Criminal Warrant
- Maurice Thompson, 48 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Calvin Whited, 33 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Fabian Munoz, 19 - Marijuana: Possession
- Kenia Parker, 18 - Criminal Entry, Burglary: Vehicle
- Olivia Alley, 36 - Criminal Warrant
