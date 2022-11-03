Natrona County Arrest Log (11/1/22 – 11/2/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Laura Brehmer -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense.

Paul Christensen -- Hold for probation and parole.

Cole Herrick -- Bond revocation (x2).

Quinton Hibbert -- Possession of a controlled substance - liquid form.

Benjamin Johnson -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Jason Knigge -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Taylor Macias -- Hold for Circuit Court.

Brooke McQueary -- District Court bench warrant, interference with a peace officer.

Luke Mesloh -- Fail to appear.

Matthew Mitchell -- Fail to appear.

Paul Montijo -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Erica Morgan -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Salahuddin Najar -- Fail to appear.

Troy Painter -- Contract hold.

Alixandrea Phillips -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), driving while license suspended/revoked.

Theotis Roberts -- District Court bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap.

Kayla Rowland -- County warrant/hold for agency, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, take controlled substance or liquid into jail.

David Smith -- Open container - possess/dispense, resisting arrest.

Nivardo Vazquez-Martinez -- Fail to comply, immigration hold.

Levi Verrette -- Serve jail time.

Kazell Wallace -- Fail to comply.

Markieth Wheeler -- Fail to notify change of address.

Rebeka Widick -- Serve jail time.

Joel Wilson -- Fail to appear.

Logan Wolfe -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense).

