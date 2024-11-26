Natrona County Arrest Log (11/25/24 – 11/26/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Thomas Nace, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Aaron Hutsell, 21 - Serve Jail Time

Guy Soliz, 54 - District Court Bench Warrant

Kasey Guenther, 35 - County Warrant

Dougla Bever, 52 - Serve Jail Time

Kenneth Koons, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kaleb Shoemaker, 19 - Failure to Appear

Raymond McGuirk, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Peyton Olson, 22 - Failure to Comply

Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Failure to Comply

Dana Clark, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Mary Brewer, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

