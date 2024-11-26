Natrona County Arrest Log (11/25/24 – 11/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Thomas Nace, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Aaron Hutsell, 21 - Serve Jail Time
- Guy Soliz, 54 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Kasey Guenther, 35 - County Warrant
- Dougla Bever, 52 - Serve Jail Time
- Kenneth Koons, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kaleb Shoemaker, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Raymond McGuirk, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Peyton Olson, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time
- Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Dana Clark, 38 - Serve Jail Time
- Mary Brewer, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department