Natrona County Arrest Log (11/12/24 – 11/13/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ian Lembke, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Michael Cottle, 67 - Failure to Comply

Lawrence Bruguier, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Joseph Flowers, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Raymond Arguello, 55 - Failure to Comply

Tina Bryant, 42 - Failure to Comply

Dustin Bryant, 41 - Failure to Appear

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication

Randall Wehr, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Anthony McKeen, 22 - Failure to Comply

Jerry Tsinigine, 64 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Lloyd Hartman, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Dennis Howard, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dewayne Farthing, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Sable Phifer, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Jordan Suess, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

William Hamilton, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Matthew Pavey, 43 - Failure to Comply

Michael Brown, 35 - Failure to Comply

