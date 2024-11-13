Natrona County Arrest Log (11/12/24 – 11/13/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ian Lembke, 36 - Criminal Warrant
- Michael Cottle, 67 - Failure to Comply
- Lawrence Bruguier, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Joseph Flowers, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Raymond Arguello, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Tina Bryant, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Dustin Bryant, 41 - Failure to Appear
- Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication
- Randall Wehr, 39 - Serve Jail Time
- Anthony McKeen, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Jerry Tsinigine, 64 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Lloyd Hartman, 36 - Serve Jail Time
- Dennis Howard, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dewayne Farthing, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Sable Phifer, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Jordan Suess, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- William Hamilton, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Matthew Pavey, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Brown, 35 - Failure to Comply
